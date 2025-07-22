Indulge this summer with a two-night minibreak at Lough Eske Castle

If you’re looking for a luxurious family getaway this summer, then County Donegal could be the answer for you!

This summer, Lough Eske Castle, County Donegal’s only five-star hotel, has created a two-night offer to delight guests of all ages.

The Two Night Summer Family Escape package includes a spacious suite for up to two adults and two children, set in the Castle’s surroundings of 43 acres of forested woodland, the calm of Lough Eske, and a backdrop of the Blue Stack Mountains.

The 25 recently completed Donegal Suites are ideal for family stays, with a king-size four-poster bed, an elegant living area with bespoke oak furniture, a sofa bed suitable for little ones, and a fireplace for added cosiness.

The bathrooms are finished with marble tiling, a freestanding roll-top bath, twin basins, and a rainforest shower. Each suite also includes two 50-inch smart TVs and high-powered Wi-Fi. Once you have woken up from your glorious sleep, you can then enjoy a full Irish breakfast in the award-winning Cedars Restaurant.

Not only does the hotel offer phenomenal rooms and dining, but it also has a wide range of on-site adventures and wellbeing activities. You can enjoy a complimentary horse and carriage ride around the castle grounds, explore the estate on bicycles, indulge in the fitness centre and indoor pool, or join the daily guided history tour of the castle at 11:00am.

Your stay is also the perfect opportunity for you to explore the best of Donegal by visiting one of the county’s 12 Blue Flag beaches, travelling along the Wild Atlantic Way with a Sliabh Liag Boat Trip, or stopping by Ardara’s new Sliabh Liag Distillery.

The Two Night Summer Family Escape package is available from €995 until October 2025. Rates are per room, based on double occupancy with up to two children. Subject to availability.

To book a reservation, you can contact the Lough Eske Castle team via email at reservations@lougheskecastlehotel.com, via phone at 00 353 7497 25100, or via their website here.