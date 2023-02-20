Indulge in group pampering in Fifth Avenue’s stunning Boutique VIP Room

Fifth Avenue Beauty Emporium invites up to eight of your favourite girls and guys to kick back, relax with a chilled glass of Champagne and melt into a luxurious, VIP private pampering experience.

Perfect for celebrating a special occasion, a girly get together or a post-shopping pamper; your party can treat themselves to one of Fifth Avenue’s famous manicures and pedicures from the privacy of their impeccably-styled Boho Chic room – with the option of being plucked away to experience their incredible range of treatments, including market-leading facials and massage therapies.

A decadent selection of luxury savoury and dessert canapes such as beetroot cured salmon with avocado, grilled prawns and nduja, and panna cotta with coconut-dusted mango are available to pre-order courtesy of On My Plate, complimented with a bottle of Champagne.

Parties can bespoke their event to their preferences, so you can have a private pre-night out mani whilst enjoying some delicious drinks and nibbles, or while away the afternoon indulging in some of the finest treatments the beauty industry has to offer.

Hire of the room includes a dedicated hostess and refreshments such as mineral water, tea and coffee, and gorgeous bag of beauty-based goodies to take with you as you float away on cloud nine.

Hire starts from €150 for one hour and treatment prices vary. Enquire to VIProom@5thavenue.ie.

Gift vouchers are available to purchase online.