Indiyah Polack praised by fans after her latest TV appearance

Fans of Indiyah Polack were delighted to see her return to our screens last night.

The former Love Island star appeared on ITV’s Cooking With the Stars to battle it out against other celebrities with the help of professionals in order to go from amateur cooks to master chefs.

Other stars of the show include Chris Eubank, Peter Andre and Matt Willis, but it was Indiyah that social media users seemed to be the most thrilled to see.

Credit: Indiyah Polack Instagram

After the first episode of the third season aired last night, fans were quick to head to social media to share their delight that Indiyah is taking part in the show.

One fan headed to Twitter to say, “Just seen Indiyah on cooking with the stars. This gal is everywhere and smashing it and I love this for her”.

“Indiyahhh is doing so well omg”, penned another fan of the reality TV star.

A third added, “So proud you just been non stop killing it from the moment your season finished!”.

Credit: Indiyah Polack Instagram

Ahead of last night’s episode, Indiyah shared snaps from behind-the-scenes of the cooking competition to her 1M Instagram followers.

She excitedly opened up about her time on the show in the caption of the post by saying, “WE’RE READY!!! Cooking with the stars goes live tonight on @itv & @itvxofficial at 9pm!”.

“Honestly so excited to watch all of this back, you guys know I’m such a foodie so taking part in this was right up my street”.

Polack closed off by adding, “To think I did this jet lagged flying back from Tokyo to LA was such a pleasure and a hugeeeeee shoutout to my chef @ellis.barrie for being the best mentor ever and teaching me new tips and tricks and everyone on the team! now I’m a professional”.