‘I’m pregnant’: Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting baby #1

Huge congratulations are in order for Rio and Kate Ferdinand, who are expecting their first child together.

The couple confirmed the news last night by posting a video of the moment they told Rio's three children- 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and nine-year-old Tia.

Lorenz, Tate and Tia's reaction to Kate's pregnancy is completely priceless. What a special moment to capture on film!

Alongside the video, the sportsman gushed, "We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!!"

"@xkateferdinand I can’t wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world. The reaction though."

Kate also shared the same video and wrote, "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier… every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction."

The mum-to-be added, "Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you."

The couple's pregnancy news comes nine months after they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Turkey. They first started dating in 2017, two years after Rio's first wife Rebecca Ellison died from breast cancer.