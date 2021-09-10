“I’m not ok”: Kim Kardashian’s five-year-old son ends up in hospital

Kim Kardashian was left in tears as her and Kanye West’s five-year-old son Saint ended up in hospital.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, the 40-year-old reality star and entrepreneur revealed that her son Saint had broken his arm, as she shared a photo of her pushing her little boy around in a wheelchair.

“Who do you think cried more today?” Kim wrote in the caption, explaining, “My baby broke his arm in a few places today.

“I’m not ok,” she emotionally added.

In the next Story, Kim shared a snap of little Saint’s broken arm in a black cast, writing, “Poor Baby,” in the caption.

Kim shares five-year-old Saint with estranged husband Kanye West, along with their eight-year-old daughter North, three-year-old daughter Chicago and two-year-old son Psalm.

Kim and Kanye became one of the first break up casualties of 2021, when Kim officially filed for divorce from rapper Kanye on February 19 this year, after six years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim had requested joint physical and legal custody of the couple’s four children.

Kim reportedly hired famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser who is a divorce attorney to the stars, having represented big names such as Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani in their splits.

However in recent weeks there has been rumours that ‘Kimye’ might be getting back together after all, as Kim made a very controversial appearance at Kanye’s album listening party wearing a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown.