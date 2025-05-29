I’m A Celeb’s Sam Thompson speaks out about his autism diagnosis

Sam Thompson has opened up for the first time about his autism diagnosis.

Last week, the I’m A Celebrity winner announced that he had been diagnosed with autism. The news comes three years after Sam was diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

Now, as he prepares to undertake a four-day challenge to run and cycle from London to Manchester for Soccer Aid, the reality star has chosen to speak out about his health updates.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 32-year-old admitted that the public’s response to his diagnosis has left him feeling “emotional”.

“I’ve received so many messages this week about my autism and honestly, it’s touched me so much. It’s also made me so emotional coming just before my Match Ball Mission for Soccer Aid,” Sam praised, adding: “Reading all of the DM’s and kind comments has been overwhelming.”

The former Made In Chelsea star then went on to describe how he has been adjusting to his diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with ADHD when I was 30, then autism just after this – I’ve been proud of this and spoken many times before about how I see it as a superpower,” he explained.

“The diagnosis of both came as a relief to be honest. I am 32 now so I’ve had a good couple of years to navigate life after the diagnosis. Of course, it’s hard, but I do everything I can to look at the positive side of things, and how it makes me unique,” he shared.

Sam also noted how ADHD and autism add “a layer of difficulty” to his Soccer Aid challenge.

“I will need to mentally dig deep to make it to the finish line. Autism can increase my anxiety in social situations – which naturally is always tricky, and often I do like my alone time – I won’t be able to have much, if any of that, on the challenge!” he exclaimed.

“My autism also means I like a routine, and whilst I will have similar distances to run and cycle each day, no two days on the road will be the same, so that will quite literally keep me on my toes. Saying all of this, I am absolutely determined to deliver the match ball to Old Trafford and raise as much money as possible,” Sam concluded.