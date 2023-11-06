I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here start date has been announced

Calling all I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here fans!

ITV have confirmed the start date for the upcoming series of the hit show and there’s not long to wait.

It has been revealed that the new season will be back on our screens on Sunday, November 19 at 9pm.

The exciting news was announced earlier today, during an ad break for Good Morning Britain.

While the usual advertisement for I’m a Celeb played, the end of the advert confirmed November 19 as the start date, with it being launched live on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec also confirmed the news by releasing a video to the official I’m a Celeb Instagram page to say, “Hello everybody, we’re coming to you from a top secret jungle location with some exciting news”.

Ant then reveals, “And that exciting news is I’m a Celebrity is back”, before Dec chimes in to ask, “When, when, when?”.

“Sunday the 19th of November at 9pm”, replies Ant.

The trailer for the twenty-third season of the hit reality show stars presenters Ant and Dec as they prepare to welcome celebrities with what appears to be a spa retreat.

The soothing voiceover says, “Come away with us, far far away… the Jungle Retreat is waiting for you”.

As plenty of creepy crawlies flash on screen among plates of food, relaxing-looking sun loungers and towel art, the voiceover continues, “You deserve this. We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment”.

The short trailer ends with the show’s title being written in the sand of a beach’s shore.

Many fans of I’m a Celeb rushed to social media to share their excitement that the show will be back on our screens so soon.

One fan said, “Looking forward to it”, while a second wrote, “So excited, Can’t wait!! ”.

“Oooh can’t wait! Best programme of the year!”, penned another viewer.

ITV have not yet revealed what famous faces will be heading into the jungle but the names will be announced ahead of the new season’s launch.