I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here adds two new stars to its line-up

I’m A Celeb show bosses have been finding it quite difficult getting stars on board for this new version of the show, which will be taking place in the Welsh countryside, opposed to the usual Australian jungle.

However, we must say that the line-up so far is not looking too bad. Two new well-known stars have reportedly signed on for I’m A Celeb, which is due to start next month.

The first one being Olympic gold medalist, Mo Farah. According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, “Mo’s been a big fan of the show for years and was just waiting for the right time in his career to do it.”

“He obviously has an excellent level of fitness and mental focus so will be great at the Bushtucker Trials and will be a positive addition for keeping up team morale for campmates – especially as a lot of the celebs are worried how cold it will be.”

“It’s his first foray into reality TV so he’s a bit nervous about the challenges and will miss his family,” they added.

Another star to appear on this year’s I’m A Celeb, is Irish boyband star, Keith Duffy. The singer and actor was reportedly photographed by paparazzi showing up for a promotional shoot, with Mo Farah and other stars who were said to have also signed on for the series.

These celebs include Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard, TV presenter Vernon Kay, Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, Paralympian Holly Arnold, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, tenor Russell Watson and West End star Ruthie Henshall.

The 20th series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is set to hit our screens on Novemeber 15, and we can't wait!