I’m A Celeb winner Jill Scott shares plan to marry fiancée Shelly

Jill Scott has just left the Australian jungle, and now she has her sights set on walking down the aisle!

The retired Lioness footballer was crowned the Queen of the Jungle on Sunday night, during the finale of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Since returning to civilisation, the 35-year-old has opened up about her plans for the future, which include finally getting to marry her fiancée Shelly Unitt.

Credit: ITV

“We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us, so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” Jill admitted to The Daily Mail. “It will be nice.”

“We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what's happened but obviously getting engaged, the next plan is to get wed,” Jill gushed.

The former England footballer went on to explain how much she relies on her partner’s support. “I have always appreciated our relationship 100 per cent – being able to go off and do football and be away two weeks out of every month it's so hard for the person that you're with and the sacrifices they have to do and knowing I had Shelly's support going into this from day one, if I hadn't I wouldn't have been able to do it so we're a good team,” she detailed.

Jill continued by joking that despite being Queen of the Jungle, she will not be hosting her nuptials there. “I am excited to see what happens in the future, but I don't think there will be a wedding in the jungle!”, she teased.

Jill further noted how much she struggled with not being able to contact Shelly during her three-week-long stint on the ITV reality series. “It was really difficult,” she spoke candidly. “Me and Shelly spoke about that, usually being away at a tournament you're away for two and a half months sometimes but you can FaceTime, you can text, as long as I know Shelly is okay, your family is okay, friends are okay but not knowing that was really difficult,” she added.

Jill and Shelly have been together for over six years. In March 2020, the pair announced their engagement. They continue to run a coffee shop together in Manchester, which Jill intends to return to, now that life in the jungle has come to an end.

We can’t wait to hear more about the couple’s nuptials soon!