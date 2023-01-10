I’m a Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher reflects on end of 2022

Winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2020, Giovanna Fletcher, has shared an insight into how her 2022 drew to a close as she prepares to take on the new year.

Giovanna took to Instagram to share a collection of gorgeous photos of her and her family enjoying time together before the new year kicked off.

The snaps show the mum-of-three posing in front of her Christmas tree with her sons and husband Tom Fletcher, kayaking at sunset and spending time with her brother and former The Only Way is Essex star Mario Falcone. Giovanna also debuted a new look as she now wear glasses- very stylish in our opinion!

The 37-year-old captioned the post, “The end of 2022. Glasses, Christmas fun, sunset water fights, chocolate milkshakes, kayaking, finding hermit crabs, reading a whole book and time spent with those I love more than anything”.

“Happy New Year. I hope 2023 is a kind one for you all. Xx”, she sweetly added.

Giovanna’s comments were flooded with kind messages from famous faces and fans alike, sharing how much they loved the pictures.

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison wrote, “So much cuteness”, while Kate Lawler, known for being the first female contestant to win Big Brother UK, wrote, “Gorgeous pics”.

“Gorgeous family, and wow those glasses really suit you”, said a fan of the Walking On Sunshine author. Another added, “You have such a beautiful family and make wonderful memories”.

Giovanna and McFly’s Tom Fletcher tied the knot in May 2012 after having started their relationship while at school.

The couple went on to have three children- eight-year-old Buzz, six-year-old Buddy and four-year-old Max.