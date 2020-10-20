I’m A Celeb status revealed following new Welsh restrictions

Many people have been worrying about the return of popular reality show, I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! as Covid-19 restrictions get severly tightened in Wales.

Usually the series would take place in the Australian jungle, however, things had to be done a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the danger involved in travelling.

Instead, I'm A Celeb is due to take place in the ruins of an old Welsh castle, in Conwy, and is supposed to hit our screens next month.

However, fans of the show have been worried that it might not return at all, especially after Prime Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced yesterday that people in Wales are to stay at home until November 9, under new restrictions.

Putting everyone's minds at ease, the Twitter account belonging to Gwrych Castle released a statement shortly afterwards.

"Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law," the statement read.

"We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!" they added.

So there you have it — as long as everything else goes according to plan, I'm A Celeb will be back on our screens in a matter of weeks.

While no celebrities have been confirmed yet, quite a few are suspected to enter the camp. These include Boyzone's very own Keith Duffy, Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Pritchard, TV presenter Vernon Kay, along with Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon and English footballer John Barnes.