If your hair is thinning, you need these products in your life

From hormonal imbalances to postpartum induced hair thinning, it’s known that up to 80% of women will experience temporary hair loss at some stage in their lifetime.

Experts in plant-based active ingredients, Klorane Laboratories, explores the world to select the most appropriate plant species and extracts with the richest active ingredients to help build and maintain healthy, beautiful hair. The award-winning Quinine haircare range focuses on strengthening thinning hair to help reduce temporary hair loss due to breakage.

Let’s start with the basics – Shampoo & Conditioner

With powerful quinine and organic Edelweiss extracts, Vitamin B and Caffeine, the Quinine Shampoo, available in 200ml or 400ml, gently cleanses, strengthens, promotes stronger hair and limits breakages.

The complementary, colourant-free Conditioner detangles hair, reinforces the fiber and prevents hair from snapping after just one wash and with proven effectiveness, hair is strengthened thereby reducing temporary hair loss after only one month.

What’s next? Add in a Strengthening Serum

The Quinine serum combines an effective balance of ingredients to fortify and nourish hair. Quinine and Edelweiss are combined to strengthen hair to help reduce temporary hair loss Caffeine is added to ensure hair health is optimised from root to tip. Rich in nutrients, a micro nutritional complex of B3 (niacinamide), B6, B5 (panthenol), and B8 (Biotin) as well as manganese to strengthen and support healthy hair.

Daily maintenance – Klorane’s Quinine KERATINcaps

Klorane’s Quinine KERATINcaps optimise your haircare routine when paired with the Quinine Hair Strengthening Serum. It is an optimal food supplement to maintain healthy, strong hair. The Quinine KERATINcaps contain zinc and selenium to support fuller, thicker and shinier looking hair and nails. Zinc and Selenium each contribute to the maintenance of normal hair and normal nails.

Klorane is available from selected pharmacies nationwide and online at Millies.ie – for more information visit www.klorane.com.