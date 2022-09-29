SHEmazing!
If you want your skin to glow like JLo, then this primer is for you

Glowing skin is always in, it's the dream finish we all want that's worthy of a red-carpet event. But then we all have different skin types, and they can get in the way of us having that gorgeous glow!

Your skin might be dry, too oily, or just plain dull, so whatever you apply has to deal with that before it can boost your glowing skin.

That's where a primer steps in. For dry skin, it must hydrate, control oil for oilier types, and if your skin just looks flat and tired it needs to fake radiance. As well as that, it should blur away fine lines, pores, and wrinkles.

If you want your skin to glow like JLo, then Flormar's Double Radiance Primer is the only product you need in your makeup kit! Created to help you achieve the 'Glass Skin' look, the double radiance primer leaves your skin hydrated, youthful and oh so radiant. Use as a primer all over your complexion for a lit-from-within glow or add a pump on top of your foundation to the high points of your face for a beautiful, dewy finish.

Double Radiance Primer has an RRP of €12.95 and is available to purchase here

