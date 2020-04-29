‘I’d be up for it’: Julie Andrews discusses The Princess Diaries 3

The Princess Diaries has been my saviour during lockdown. It has been the source of pure joy that I really needed. The movies instantly makes me smile, Princess Mia is goofy, honest, strong and everything a leading lady should be and Julie Andrews is the epitome of class as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

The second movie ended perfectly. Princess Mia proved she was the ultimate badass by calling off her arranged marriage and removing a dated law from Genovia’s constitution. The film ends with Mia taking her place as Queen of Genovia, but I will happily accept another movie with open arms.

Julie Andrews has made all of our dreams come true after revealing that she’d love to work on another Princess Diaries movie, proving that she is the true fairy godmother of Hollywood.

The Mary Poppins actress was being interviewed on The Talk when she shared her desire to star alongside Anne Hathaway again.

Speaking about the third movie, she commented: “I heard that there might be one. It’s long been talked about but nothing sort of been on my desk or anything like that. I think I would. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again, and sure I’d be up for it.

“I think we should wait for—if a script comes in, let’s wait for that. Of course, we wouldn’t have the wonderful Gary Marshall who was the director. He’s passed. And he was really the nuts and bolts of it all,” she admitted.

Anne Hathaway previously revealed that there was a script and that she’d happily star as the legendary Mia Thermopolis again.

She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens: “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready.”

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Now, if anyone needs me I’ll be waiting for Julie Andrews to appear and tell me I’m actually the heir to the throne.