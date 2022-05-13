ICYMI: 4 celebrity pregnancies that were announced this week

It seems we’re in the midst of a celebrity baby boom. Each and every day a new celebrity announces the happy news that they’re expecting a baby and we couldn’t be more delighted for them.

Between all the pregnancy announcements, gender reveals, bump-dates and more, sometimes it can get tricky keeping track. To help you out, here’s a round-up of the four pregnant celebs who revealed their exciting news this week.

Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child

Kelly announced the wonderful news that she’s going to be a mum on Thursday evening by sharing a sweet photo of her little one’s hospital scan. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!” the 37-year-old lovingly wrote in her Instagram caption.

Michelle Williams and husband Thomas Kail are expecting baby #3

Huge congratulations are in order for The Greatest Showman actress who has shared that she and her director hubby are pregnant with their third child. The couple are already parents to one-and-a-half-year-old son, Hart. Meanwhile, Michelle also has a 16-year-old daughter named Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

Nicola Hughes reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

The Made in Chelsea star shared the happy news that she and her husband Charlie Tupper are expecting their first child together on Monday evening. Nicola shared a sweet photo of herself and Charlie cuddling in the sunshine, Charlie’s hand resting on his wife’s small bump. “Hi baby,” she simply wrote in the caption of her announcement post.

Model Shanina Shaik announces pregnancy with first child

Australian model Shanina Shaik has announced that she and boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are expecting their first child together. With snaps of her cradling her growing bump, Shanina wrote, “To the new love of my life, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend”.