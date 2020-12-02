Iceland’s Christmas range hits the shelves and it’s delectable

Whether you are roasting the turkey, making the dessert, or simply preparing some festive nibbles to have in front of the fire; Iceland Ireland is taking the stress out of the kitchen this year. Iceland’s head chef, Dave Lennox, has created a wide array of delicious festive recipes so shoppers will be spoilt for choice this Christmas and New Year. Iceland Ireland’s 27 stores nationwide are packed with 100’s of Irish brands, festive treats and everything needed for an amazing Christmas dinner.

The food retailer is famous for their Party Food selection and this year is no different with lots of new bites plus the classic customer favourites such as the Duck Spring Rolls, Jumbo Tempura Prawns, Mini Baked New York Cheesecakes and so much more.

Party Food & Bites:

Mozzarella Sticks (12pk) €1.50 – Breaded mozzarella, cream cheese and cheddar cheese sticks.

Duck Spring Rolls (10pk) €1.50 – Chopped duck with Chinese style sauce and spring onion wrapped in filo pastry.

Hot & Spicy Prawns (8pk) €1.50 – King prawns in a hot and spicy breaded coating.

Chicken Christmas Trees (240g) €1.50 – Chopped and formed chicken breast in crispy breadcrumbs.

Cheese & Garlic Bites (15pk) €2.50 each or 3 for €6 – Cheddar cheese and soft cheese in a garlic batter and breadcrumb coating with herbs.

Fish & Chips Cone (8pk) €2.50 each or 3 for €6 – Basa fillet pieces in a salt and vinegar flavoured batter and pre-fried seasoned potato chips.

Luxury Jumbo Filo Prawns (8pk) €5.00 – Marinated prawns coated in pieces of crispy filo pastry.

Luxury Crispy Duck and Orange Roses (12pk) €3.00 – These bites are sure to be a hit. The delicately sculpted orange pastry hides pockets of meaty duck between the rose like petals for a delicious plate.

Meal Deal:

The supermarket retailer is also spreading some much-needed festive cheer this year by offering a scrumptious Christmas dinner with all the traditional trimmings for six people at only €15.00 – no this is not a typo! The Irish Christmas dinner is one of the most important meals of the year but it can also prove to be quite expensive so this year Iceland Ireland is offering shoppers a delicious meal option at fantastic value to ensure a very Merry Christmas for all.

Shoppers at Iceland Ireland can simply pick up their succulent boneless Turkey Breast Joint (1.5kg) topped with sunflower oil herb and spice marinade and get all the tasty trimmings for free! The appetising trimmings this year include deliciously ready-baked golden brown Iceland Yorkshire Puddings (16pk); perfectly frozen Iceland Button Sprouts (900g); Iceland Baby Carrots (900g); an Irish festive essential pre-fried, coated and deep frozen Iceland Roast Potatoes (907g) completed with Iceland Mashed Potato (908g). This amazing spread will be sure to satisfy all by filling tummies to the brim and sharing smiles across the dinner table.

The Main Event

The team at Iceland Ireland have curated a huge range of roasts that are tender and succulent when cooked from frozen. Or why not choose from the retailer’s range of fresh joints in the fridge that will be available from 3rd December. They are amazing value at 2 for €15.

Perfect Turkey Crown (2.2kg) €17.50 – Christmas isn’t complete without a turkey sitting proud and centre of the dining table. Iceland Ireland’s Perfect Turkey Crown is boneless and easy to carve and has an oven ready paper wrap to help seal in those delicious flavours.

Easy Carve Gammon Joint with Maple Flavour Glaze (2.5kg) €15.00 – Cured pork leg joint with maple flavoured glaze that provides that tempting glistening finish. This joint serves up to ten and can be roasted from frozen.

3 Bird Roast Turkey Breast and Chicken Filling (2kg) €15.00 – Skin on turkey breast encasing a duck fillet and a chicken breast fillet, topped with seasoned sunflower oil.

Luxury Festive Nut Roast (300g) RRP €3.00 – For the vegan family members at the table why not try the amazing Luxury Festive Nut Roast topped with cranberry and onion chutney.

All the trimmings

Why not try Iceland Ireland’s luxury range of vegetables that have been frozen to lock-in goodness and taste. From Rustic Chunky Veg to Luxury Bacon, Chestnut & Stilton Sprouts there is an abundance of offerings which will keep everyone at the dinner table very happy on Christmas day.

Luxury Goose Fat Potatoes (1.05kg) €2.00 – These goose fat potatoes are perfect for the Christmas table that the whole family will enjoy – crispy and crunchy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.

Luxury Sprouts with Chestnuts, Bacon, & Stilton (600g) €3.00 – Brussels sprouts with diced chestnuts and smoked bacon in a cheese sauce made with Blue Stilton, topped with breadcrumbs.

Rustic Chunky Roasting Vegetables Mix (750g) €2.50 – Mix of pre-fried carrots and parsnips with red onions in a mixed herb glaze.

Luxury Cauliflower Cheese (500g) €3.00 – Cauliflower florets in a creamy cheese sauce, topped with Cheddar Cheese.

Desserts:

Iceland Croquembouche (60pc) €6.50 – Choux pastry with a whipped sweetened filling of reconstituted skimmed milk and coconut oils with sachets of caramel sauce, chocolate flavoured sauce and gold sugar sprinkles.

Iceland Christmas Black Forest Gateau (1.19kg) €6.50 – Chocolate sponge layered with cream mousse and cherry flavour sauce, decorated with Morello cherries and dark chocolate drops.

Iceland Sticky Toffee Winter Forest Log (1kg) €10.00 – Sticky toffee sponge with chocolate icing, milk, white and dark chocolate decorations with a gold lustre and a sachet of toffee sauce.

Luxury Belgian Chocolate Nutcracker Bites (186g) €5.00 – Dark chocolate shell filled with tiffin and covered with edible gold glitter.

Luxury Millionaire’s Gold Bar Cheesecake (652g) €7.50 – Baked caramel cheesecake on a biscuit crumb base, topped with a smoked salted caramel sauce and dark chocolate plaque with gold sparkle.

Not forgetting…

Iceland Luxury All Butter Mince Pies (6pk) €2.50 – All butter shortcrust pastry filled with vine fruit mincemeat containing brandy, port & citrus fruits.

Iceland Ireland’s festive range is available in all 27 stores nationwide and for more information or to find your local store please visit Iceland website here.