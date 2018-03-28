SHEmazing!
#IBelieveHer is trending right now after the Rugby Rape Trial verdict

In the wake of the not guilty verdict given by the jury in the Belfast rape trial of Paddy Jackson and his teammate Stuart Olding, people have been taking to Twitter to express their support for the victim.

Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were also found not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Public opinion clearly shows an opposing view to the verdict, with the #IBelieveHer trending in Ireland minutes after the verdict was read:

