Hush & Hush launch ‘DeeplyRooted’ hair care range where hair & confidence bloom

Hush & Hush is a problem and solution-based line of luxury beauty and wellness products with each product targeting a specific beauty-related concern to limit the signs of ageing from a 360° approach. The award-winning brand, created by power couple Dr Marc Ronert and Janna Ronert behind IMAGE Skincare, has now developed a hair care range to complement its best-selling hair supplements – say hello to the DeeplyRooted Hair Care Range.

Dr Marc Ronert, who developed the brand after years of research, took inspiration from the advancements in the skincare space and applied them to the haircare products viewing the scalp is an extension of the skin.

DeeplyRooted Supplement €75

The DeeplyRooted supplement is a hyperconcentrated nutraceutical for hair health and is a clinically proven hair growth supplement too. In studies, 91% of subjects reported improved overall hair growth. The key ingredients help block the root causes of hair thinning and hair loss which encourages hair to grow thicker, longer, stronger and more voluminous. The supplement also maintains the overall health of the hair and scalp.

NEW DeeplyRooted Shampoo – Exfoliating Hair Cleanser €38

This innovative hair cleanser gently cleanses while exfoliating the scalp and is perfect for strengthening thin, brittle and ageing hair. Capisoothe rebalances the ecology of the scalp, in turn reducing scalp dryness, itching and flaking while KeraGuardTM, protects the strands against pollution-induced oxidative protein damage.

NEW DeeplyRooted Conditioner – Intense Nourishing Hydrator €45

This beautifully hydrating cream, infused with olive oil bursting lipobeads, repairs damaged strands and deeply moisturises for ultra-soft shiny hair. RootBioTec HWTM helps to reduce hair loss by inhibiting 5-alpha reductase activity and stimulating dermal papilla cells while KeraGuardTM protects the strands against pollution-induced oxidative protein damage.

NEW DeeplyRooted Serum – Cellular Restoring Treatment €78

The new Cellular Restoring improves follicle regeneration, revitalises thin ageing hair and reduces shredding. Containing Capisoothe, RootBioTec HWTM, AnaGainTM, Hairgenyl®, CapixylTM and KeraGuardTM this new wonder serum more active ingredients than any other hair serum on the market.

DeeplyRooted Hair Brush €30

This all-in-one brush safely detangles without snagging or tugging while its bristles gently exfoliate the scalp, effectively lifting any product buildup and naturally increasing shine. It promotes healthy hair, detangles safely without breakage, exfoliates the scalp, boosts hair’s shine and prevents product buildup.

The range is vegan, sulfate and paraben free. It is non-comedogenic and colour-safe.

Hush & Hush DeeplyRooted is out now in selected clinics and salons around Ireland. A full list of Hush & Hush stockists can be found here.