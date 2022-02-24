Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence gives birth to first child

It would seem Jennifer Lawrence is now a mum! It was reported in the early hours of this morning, that The Hunger Games actress has welcomed the birth of her first child with her husband, gallery director Cooke Maroney.

While the gender and exact date of birth are currently unknown, TMZ have reported that public records show that Jennifer gave birth in LA county.

This will be the first child for both Cooke and Jennifer, who first debuted her baby bump this past December during the New York premiere for her star-studded film, Don’t Look Up, which has since been nominated for four Oscar Awards, including Best Picture.

Jennifer looked absolutely stunning as she showed off her growing baby bump in a shimmery gold Dior gown, featuring sheer cape sleeves and statement jewellery from Tiffany & Co. This was one of the first public events which Jennifer attended since confirming her pregnancy this past September.

Given how notoriously private the 31-year-old actress is about her personal life, it’s quite likely that she’ll choose to keep her baby’s identity out of the public eye as much as possible. In fact, Jennifer opened up about her child’s anonymity during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

Jennifer said, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’”

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she added. Jennifer goes on to talk about the public’s entitlement, and how she doesn’t “want anyone to feel welcome into [her baby’s] existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Huge congratulations to both Jennifer and her husband Cooke on the arrival of their first little bundle of joy!