Hundreds looking to surrender pets after Christmas, Dogs Trust reveals

Getting a dog is one of the best things you can do, but it is important to remember that it comes with a host of responsibilities. Far too many people foolishly give dogs as Christmas gifts and fail to realise that a dog is for life, not just for Christmas.

Dogs Trust Ireland revealed that they have received a shocking 300 phone-calls from people who want to surrender pets they were given as Christmas presents.

The shocking news comes as the animal welfare charity launches its ‘Waiting For You’ campaign.

They are urging the public to adopt rather than buy a dog if they’re hoping to welcome a four-legged friend into their home.

Oscar is hoping 2020 will be the year he finds his Forever Home! Exceptionally smart, handsome and debonair, he is a dog trainer's dream come true. Please retweet to help Oscar find the home he so deserves: https://t.co/k2F0X1ZhvH #AdoptDontShop #ADogIsForLife pic.twitter.com/QnOh9ETRUE — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) January 16, 2020

Speaking about the influx in calls, spokesperson Becky Bercow shared: “People are calling us looking for help with behavioural problems, not knowing how much time and effort it takes to train a puppy or a dog.

"We haven't taken in dogs yet, we're still trying to help people to actually keep the dogs themselves. We would expect in the next couple of weeks, to see an influx of dogs being handed back.”

Former Dogs Trust resident Maggie is a lifesaver! When her adopter had difficulty breathing, she saved the day by barking & alerting his family. Thankfully after a short spell in hospital Frank has now fully recovered but he is no doubt this is thanks to Maggie! #WaitingForYou pic.twitter.com/iutj0iPGLC — Dogs Trust Ireland (@DogsTrust_IE) January 20, 2020

There are currently 133 dogs waiting to be adopted right now. Dogs Trust stressed that when you adopt a dog, you are helping two dogs…..the dog you adopt and the kennel space you create to save another dog.

There are so many beautiful dogs who need to be re-homed on the Dogs Trust website.