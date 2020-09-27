Hugely popular The Body Shop advent calendars are back

Embrace imperfect togetherness in the countdown to Christmas with The Body Shop this year. Their hugely popular Advent Calendars are back and available now in the flagship Grafton Street store priced from €100-€200

The real magic of Christmas is always made together. Now, being together feels more important than ever. So, decorate wonky trees, bake with your besties, give unexpected gifts, uplift your loved ones and fellow humans. Just do it together and celebrate all the moments that make your Christmas unique.

Each advent calendar from The Body Shop signifies the need for us to do more this Christmas and showcases people getting into the Christmas spirit. All the calendars are stuffed full of unexpected treats to bring big smiles and some proper pampering.

Make it Real, Little Advent Calendar, €100 (valued at €124.40)

The little advent calendar from The Body Shop is packed with 24 small surprises, like lip butters, hand creams, Body Butter and shower gels, but also carries an important message so you can refresh, scrub and pamper that beautiful body from head-to-toe while also getting a little inspiration from the calendars character, Maya. She is depicted walking through colourful streets with a stack of presents. Inside the calendar, we discover that Maya is not taking the gifts to put under her tree but donating them to her local women’s shelter.

Make it Real Together, Big Advent Calendar, €150 (valued at €208.10)

The Big Advent calendar is full of 25 full size and mini surprises, including mini pampering face masks and the full-sized Banana haircare duo and Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter. Again, the calendars character is really special. Meet Erika. She is feeling chuffed because she has just won the annual Christmas Jumper Competition. A student and environmental activist, Erika’s outfit is voted the winner because she crafted it herself using recycled materials.

Make it Real Together, Ultimate Advent Calendar, €200 (valued at €346.50)

The ultimate advent calendar from The Body Shop is stuffed with 25 of the iconic store’s new and most loved surprises, including the skin-tingling Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask and skin-smoothing Drops of Youth™ Concentrate. Here the character Leia is a real-life superhero. She’s been fighting for gender justice for decades with her famous megaphone. It comes out every Christmas to bring a smile to the faces of her neighbours as she gathers the community to share gifts and hang decorations on her tree.

Both the Little and the Big Advent calendar will be available in The Body Shop stores nationwide now. For more information on The Body Shop’s Advent Calendar collection visit their website www.thebodyshop.com.