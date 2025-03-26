HSE urges pregnant women to get whooping cough vaccine

The HSE is reminding pregnant women to protect themselves and their babies by getting the whooping cough (pertussis) vaccine between 16 to 36 weeks of pregnancy. The vaccine is available free of charge from participating GPs and provides vital immunity for new born babies during their earliest and most vulnerable months of life.

Whooping cough tends to surge in cycles every five to six years and 2024 saw a record high for whooping cough, with over 539 confirmed cases. The trend has continued into early 2025, with cases expected to rise further in the spring and summer months.

Last year, one in four cases (25.9%) were hospitalised. Of those, just over two-thirds (65.6%) were infants aged 0-5 months. While no infant deaths from whooping cough were reported in 2024, tragically, in previous years, some young infants have died from the disease.

Dr Chantal Migone, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at the National Immunisation Office, HSE emphasised the importance of vaccination for pregnant women to protect their infants, “Young babies are most vulnerable to whooping cough as they do not start their vaccinations against whooping cough until they are two months old. This makes them particularly susceptible to serious complications, including respiratory distress, hospitalisation and sadly in some cases death.

“By getting vaccinated during pregnancy, mothers not only protect themselves but also pass on critical immunity to their baby, so that they are protected when they are born and, until they are old enough to have protection from the infant vaccines. It’s one of the most effective ways to safeguard your baby’s health before they can receive their own vaccines.”

Dr Ciara Martin, Paediatrician and the National Clinical Advisor for Children and Young People, HSE, highlighted the severe impact of whooping cough on new-borns and the importance of maternal vaccination, “As a Paediatrician, I have seen first-hand the impact whooping cough can have on very young babies.

“Babies with pertussis often struggle to breathe. Pertussis can also cause severe coughing fits which affect the babies’ ability to feed and sleep and some infants will need intensive hospital care. The reality is that whooping cough can be life threatening for young babies, yet a simple vaccine during pregnancy can provide them with vital protection from birth. The whooping cough vaccine given in pregnancy has been shown to be safe and effective for both mother and baby.”

Dr Scott Walkin, GP and member of the Irish College of GPs (ICGP), added, “The vaccine is a simple and effective way to ensure your new-born starts life with strong protection. Women can access the vaccine through their participating GP during the recommended window of pregnancy (16-36 weeks).”

For more information about the whooping cough vaccine and the Primary Childhood Immunisation Programme, visit www.immunisation.ie or www.mychild.ie