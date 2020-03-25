Hozier, Dermot Kennedy and more team up to raise funds for ISPCC

Some of the country’s biggest musicians have teamed up with RTÉ 2FM in aid of the ISPCC/Childline. They will present a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

Dermot Kennedy, Picture This and Kodaline are some of the top artists involved.

Starting this Friday, March 27 at 7pm, people can tune into live performances, through each artist's official live Instagram account and will also be broadcast live on 2FM every evening for thirty minutes and donate to support Childline and the ISPCC. Hozier will also give a very special and an exclusive performance live on the Late Late Show this coming Friday night. He wants to make an emergency appeal live to the viewers. Artists will perform each day at 7pm for two weeks.

Announcing the much needed fundraising campaign, on the Jennifer Zamparelli Show on 2FM earlier, President of the ISPCC, Caroline Downey said; "The ISPCC mantra is never give up on a child ever, and child abuse does not disappear in a pandemic, if anything it increases. The stress among young people, being sexually, physically and emotionally abused and the added stress of the pandemic is putting huge demands on the Childline service. All fundraising has ceased, we are in dire need of the public support because 90% of our funding comes from the kindness and generosity of the Irish public.

"Through the support of all the incredible artists who are taking part and RTÉ 2FM, we hope that this new form of fundraising will enable us to keep our ISPCC/CHILDLILNE service open and running 24 hours in these unprecedented times. Childline is a vital service for children in Ireland. And we ask if you can afford it please support us by donating €4 by texting the word 'childhood' to 50300 and if you have a little more to spare, please go on line https://www.ispcc.ie/donate-now."

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said; "2FM have partnered with the ISPCC over the last number of years and because of the 2FM Christmas Ball we have raised €600,000 each year for the charity. None of this could happen with out the ISPCC president Caroline Downey. But this year we can't wait until Christmas for your help.

"We need it now. So the artists are coming to you live from their homes on Instagram and 2FM. Come on dance and sing at home and share it on your social using the #NeverGiveUpOnChildEver and create Ireland's first ever remote festival. Please donate if you can."