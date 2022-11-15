How to treat fatigue from iron-deficiency exhaustion

Without enough iron, your body can't produce enough of a substance in red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen (haemoglobin). As a result, iron deficiency anaemia may leave you tired.

Symptoms can include:

Tiredness and lack of energy

Shortness of breath

Noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations)

Pale skin

There are many reasons why you may be iron deficient such as monthly blood loss, pregnancy or if you follow a plant based diet but don’t consume enough iron-rich foods.

The good news is that levels of iron can increase after consuming more iron-rich foods such as leafy greens, red meat and pulses such as beans, peas and lentils but supplementing with an iron supplement can help relieve symptoms more quickly.

Swedish Nutra have launched a new Liquid Iron which can really helps overcome this issue.

The new product contains a unique mixture of Iron (22mg) abd B Vitamins to support the maintenance of red blood cells and red blood cell formation. It also contains 160mg of Vitamin C which enhances the body's absorption of the iron. In addition, Acai and Blueberry extract are added for their antioxidant rich properties.

With Iron, Vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, B9, B12 and enriched with an organic fruit and herbal blend ingredients which support red blood formation, haemoglobin formation, maintenance of red blood cells, reduction of tiredness and fatigue, normal energy metabolism, cognitive function, and immune system.

The new product has a 100% natural berry flavour and colour and is also gluten and lactose free and vegan friendly too.

DOSE by age:

ages 3 -7: 5ml per day – 5.5mg Iron

ages 8 -15: 10ml per day – 11mg Iron

ages 16+: 20ml per day – 22mg Iron

In addition to this launch, the team at Swedish Nutra have launched a new probiotic which we think is a welcome addition to their product portfolio.

Swedish Nutra Encapsulated Probiotics – the friendly bacteria

Encapsulated Probiotics contains 10 Billion CFU’S , amino acid L-Glutamine, which supports intestinal health and Vitamin C.

Inside you will find:

Bifidobacterium Lactis helps to break down our body waste and supports the absorption of various minerals and vitamins during the digestive process

Lactobacillus Acidophilous is used as a probiotic to promote the growth of good bacteria in your body it can also help digestive issues (IBS), yeast infections and eczema

Lactobacillus Plantarum is valuable for the development of probiotics, with beneficial effects on gut health, metabolic disorders and brain health

Lactobacerus Salivarius is important for maintaining dental hygiene. It also plays a role in preventing intestinal diseases and supporting the immune system

100% Natural, with a lemon flavour

Dose – 15ml per day – 33-day supply

Vegan Friendly

Suitable to take from 7 years old

Iron Free

Stockists for both products:

Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Chemist Warehouse, McCauley's Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Dowling’s Pharmacy, CH Tralee, Pharmacy store, Pharmacy Direct, Mulligans Pharmacy and selected pharmacies nationwide.