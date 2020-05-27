How to make the most of your birthday during lockdown

Whilst many of us might wish to turn a blind eye to their turning of age this year, Deliveroo has shared some of the many ways you can make your birthday special, despite the social restrictions which remain in place across Ireland.

This month marks five years that Deliveroo has been operating in Ireland, delivering delicious food to the doors of communities across the country.

Whilst birthdays are being celebrated a bit differently this year, from cocktails and wine over Zoom, to virtual quizzes, behind closed doors brunches and indoor picnics, here is a Deliveroo curated round-up of how to spend your birthday or make it special for your loved one.

Quiz Night

Virtual quizzes have been sweeping the nation, with the country recreating pub quiz settings at home and testing the knowledge of their friends and family via group Zoom calls. There are plenty of great questions you can find online, but for a special birthday themed quiz, try making the questions extra personal about you and find out how well your loved ones really know you.

If you and your guests are setting up in true pub style at home, Deliveroo can get the round in. You can order a selection of beers from off-licenses on Deliveroo including Spar, Londis and Mace.

Let them eat cake

Let’s be honest, a birthday isn’t a birthday without cake, no matter what the world throws at us. If your baking skills aren’t up to scratch or you’re looking to order some freshly baked cake to surprise your friends and family, there are plenty of amazing bakeries still working their magic and available to order via Deliveroo.

For a special cake delivery try Bittersweet Cafe (Dublin), Bragadeiros (Dublin) or The Corner Bakery (Dublin).

Date night dinner

If group Zoom calls aren’t your thing, or you’ve just committed to one too many of them during lockdown and are suffering from face-time fatigue, try a romantic dinner for two at home with your other half. Set the scene exactly as if you were going out to your favourite restaurant – choose your outfit wisely, set the table and dim the lights down low for a ‘Fine Dine In’ experience.

For a gourmet experience, try Krewe (Dublin), Koto (Cork), Lucky Tortoise (Dublin), Manifesto Restaurant (Dublin), Uncle Pete’s (Cork) or Doolally Indian Restaurant (Dublin).

Just like Mam used to make it

If your birthday is just making you miss the nostalgic taste of Mam’s cooking, you’re best off digging out the recipe from the files and trying your hand at recreating it. Chances are, no matter how close to the recipe you follow it, it won’t taste *quite* the same. We call that Mam’s magic.

If you don’t back yourself to meet her culinary expectations, there are plenty of classic dishes you can order from Deliveroo. For the best Irish Stew, try Stewland (Dublin).

Ice cream and movies

Ice cream and movies have better chemistry than Marianne and Connell. If you’ve already managed to binge-watch the majority of what Netflix and Disney+ have to offer, why not stick on your favourite childhood film as a tribute to your teenage self and reminisce over the old and more simple times!

Deliveroo’s top pics for ice-cream treats are Ben & Jerry’s (Dublin and Cork), and Scoop (Dublin).

Birthday Brunch

Party brunches have gained in popularity significantly over the past few years, with cafes and restaurants opening their doors for bottomless brunches to groups on weekends. You can easily recreate your own birthday brunch at home – stick on some music, tie some balloons and order in a Full Irish to soak up the bubbles.

You can order a delicious Irish breakfast from Farmer Browns (Dublin), Pot Bellied Pig (Dublin), Dollard Diner (Dublin), Eathos (Dublin) or Angelina’s Deli (Dublin).