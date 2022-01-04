How to make the most delicious double chocolate chip muffins

If you’re trying to find ways to use up that leftover chocolate you have lying around the house after Christmas, then this is the perfect recipe for you.

Gather up those forgotten selection boxes or the Terry’s chocolate orange and turn them into something utterly scrumptious!

This simple recipe really is quite straightforward, making it ideal for any beginner bakers, no matter their skill level or kitchen know-how. Plus, you can easily double the recipe if you want to make enough muffins to feed the family.

The best part? The whole recipe only takes 20 minutes to make from start to finish, meaning you’ll have nice and warm double chocolate chip muffins in no time at all!

Makes: 8

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

125g plain chocolate (with at least 70% cocoa solids), broken into pieces

75g butter, diced

3 eggs

60g icing sugar, sifted

2 tbsp ground almonds

1 tbsp plain flour, sifted

Method:

Preheat the oven to 240°C / 475°F / Gas mark 9.

Line a muffin tray with eight paper muffin cases.

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl, over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring all the while.

Remove the bowl from the heat and stir in the butter until melted through.

Break the eggs into a separate bowl and whisk them until thick and foamy.

Stir in the sifted sugar, ground almonds and flour.

Fold in the melted chocolate mixture.

Pour the mixture into the paper muffin cases and push a square of dark chocolate into the centre of each muffin then bake for 8 minutes or until well risen and firm to the touch.

Lift the muffins out of the tray onto a wire rack and allow to cool.

Serve warm and enjoy!