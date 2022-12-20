How to make Ross’ infamous ‘Moist Maker’ turkey sandwich

We all love watching reruns of Friends, especially during the festive season but one of our favourites that we have to make sure we watch every year is Season 5, Episode 9: The One with Ross’ Sandwich. This hilarious episode shows Ross bringing his favourite Thanksgiving leftover sandwich, courtesy of Monica, to work, only for his co-worker to eat it (and throw some of it away) leaving Ross horrified.

This is no ordinary leftovers sandwich as it has an extra slice of bread that Monica soaks in gravy, which Ross labels the ‘Moist Maker’, as it makes the meal more flavourful and moist (sorry, we know not everyone is a fan of that word!). It sounds too tasty not to try for ourselves!

We’ve searched high and low to come up with the best version of the Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich and even though the holiday is usually only celebrated in America, we thought this sandwich would be ideal to tuck into on St. Stephen's Day, to use up our leftovers from Christmas dinner.

Makes: 1 sandwich

Prep time: 10 mins

Ingredients:

3 slices of bread

Gravy

Cranberry sauce

Leftover turkey

Leftover stuffing

Additional extras:

These may not be in Ross' original leftovers sandwich, but with these added ingredients, you will elevate your sandwich to the next level!

Leftover potatoes- mashed or roast

Leftover glazed ham

Leftover veggies

Garlic Mayo

Method:

Reheat your gravy from Christmas dinner, or cook fresh if you prefer. Place one slice of bread in a shallow dish and completely cover in gravy. Set aside to allow the bread to soak up the gravy.

Take another slice of bread and slather on some cranberry sauce.

Place some of your leftover turkey on top of the sauce.

Now, add the gravy-soaked slice of bread on top of this to add the Moist Maker element.

Add the rest of your turkey on the Moist Maker and spoon some stuffing on top- and extra cranberry sauce if you wish!

Top with your final slice of bread and you’ve made yourself Ross’ infamous sandwich.

Tuck in and keep away from prying eyes!

If you're adding any additional extras, just place them in between the layers of bread. Have half-turkey, half-ham, or add garlic mayo if you're not a fan of cranberry, whatever it takes to use up your Christmas dinner leftovers.