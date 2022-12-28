How to handle a wedding during Christmas week

Weddings are stressful at the best of times – organising outfits, babysitters and presents, but it can be even more so when you are attending one around Christmas time.

However, with these few little tricks you will not only be able to relax, but also have lots of fun:

Be prepared for the cold

If this is your very first winter wedding, make sure you are prepared for the cold. While you won’t be spending a lot of time outside, you will still need to get from the ceremony to the reception without freezing your toes off, so skip the Pashmina unless you are wearing a huge comfy coat over it.

Don’t overindulge

Everyone is going to be in the festive spirit and no doubt the drink will the flowing and the food will be never ending, but try to avoid overindulging yourself. The last thing you want is to feel bloated straight after dinner or suffering from a severe hangover the next day.

Skip the ‘what did you get for Christmas questions?’

We know it is just right after Christmas and the question brimming on everyone’s lips is ‘so, what did you get for Christmas?’ Try to avoid asking this question because either you'll feel horrible because they got something incredibly amazing, while you got the same thing you get every year or vice versa.

The same goes for New Year resolutions

Nobody wants to talk about their New Year’s resolutions while they are out enjoying themselves, so just avoid this question completely.

Avoid the sparkles

Skip the sparkles and keep festive style muted or subtle. Remember, it's not a New Year's Eve party and you need to stay in keeping with the tone of the wedding.

Don't forget about comfy shoes

Weddings often involve a lot of standing around so invest in a good pair of comfy heels or pop a pair of flats in your bag. The last thing you want is to end up sitting down for the whole night because your feet are sore.

Organise a babysitter

It can be hard to organise a sitter during Christmas, so make sure you have one organised well in advance with a back up just incase. If you are bringing your kids with you, ring the hotel to ask if they have sitters and book one. They will be in high demand over the festive period and you won't want to get there and discover they've all been booked up.

Budget carefully

Make sure you budget carefully and don’t spend too much money. Christmas is a really expensive time so give yourself a wedding budget and stick to it.