How to give your living room a summer makeover on a budget

Spending the majority of our days at home over the last two years has turned quite a few of us into amateur interior decorators, as we’ve found ourselves repainting a wall here, upcycling some battered furniture there and making the most of our homes once and for all.

Now that we’re coming into the summer months, it’s the perfect time to give your living rooms a mini makeover, to help them feel a bit more brighter and vibrant — matching the warmer weather and colourful foliage outside.

After scouring the internet for the best bargain buys, we’ve put together a foolproof list of interior must-haves, which are sure to transform your drab and dreary family room into an lively oasis, perfect for entertaining and getting cosy on these long summer nights.

Bring the outdoors in with plant pots and faux foliage

One of the easiest ways to help your living room feel more airy is to incorporate a few plants, either real or fake. If you can find some colourful pots and planters then all the better! For those of you who wouldn’t necessarily call themselves a green thumb, not to worry — there are plenty of faux plant options out there, including this cute Geo Plant Pot or this faux Snake Plant from Dunnes Stores.

Swap out your cushions for more summery designs.

If you already have an array of cushions scattered across the couch, then now might be a good time to give them a little refresh by buying a couple of new, brightly patterned cushion covers or neutral toned pillows. We adore this Dahila Corduroy Cushion from Urban Outfitters, and the bright, mustard hue adds such a lovely pop of colour. Don’t forget that it’s absolutely ok to mix and match, adding an odd pattern here or an unusual texture there.

Dahila Corduroy Cushion (€17) – Urban Outfitters

Rainbow Throw Cushion (€25) – Urban Outfitters

Pink Gingham Letterbox Cushion (€8/£7) – Penneys/Primark

Add a softer touch with a nice new rug

Adding a chic new rug can really pull a space together. It adds a soft and cosy vibe, perfect for those chillier summer nights, when you and the family snuggle down together in the living room to watch a film. Opting for light or pastel colours would also add a lovely, warm vibe.

Update your pictures and frames

If you’ve been staring at the same, old photos and prints hanging up on your walls for years then now is the time to update your gallery. Either print off new family photos or pick up a couple of swish new prints, focusing on a particular theme. Whether that be family holidays, musical memorabilia or a particular colour palette. This checkerboard patterned frame designed by Caroline Donnelly is absolutely stunning and a bargain too for only €10 — plus, it comes with a fabulous flower print.

Cosy up with a brand new throw

Interior design is all about layers and adding just enough of them until your space is finally complete. That’s where the summer throw comes in. No, it’s not exactly necessary, but it does add a lovely, homey element to your sofa. Big, warm blankets are not needed in the summer and instead we’ve been loving these organic cotton cellular blankets from Next. They come in a variety of swatches for every colour scheme. Another option we’re obsessed with is the Clarissa Throw Blanket from Urban Outfitters, which comes in a gorgeous natural stripe effect and knitted tassels.