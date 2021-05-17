How to get the 90s blowout look that’s trending

(Her)

A lot of trends have come and gone in the last few months. With our minds desperate for distraction, we turned to social media to share our latest obsessions. Whether that was the cottage-core aesthetic, Tiger King or even toilet paper, everyone was connecting in a way we never had before.

But one thing united us all – nostalgia for our old lives. The pre-pandemic world became romanticised and that train of thought began to infiltrate not only our social media feeds but our fashion choices. Our longing for the past translated into fashion trends, bringing back the fringe and boho looks of the 70s and the graphic liner looks of the 60s, but nothing came back more powerfully than millennials’ desire to recreate the 90s.

Rollerblading, flared jeans, bucket hats, overalls, home workouts, tie dye…a wave of nostalgia washes over us every time we open Instagram. But one trend that seems to be here to stay?

The fluffy 90s blowout.

After a year of slobbing around in loungewear, working from home and not setting foot into a social setting, our ‘chill’ has completely disappeared. If we never see another pair of sweatpants again, it will be too soon. If anyone ever suggests staying in for a quiet one on a Saturday night again, you have full permission to cut them off, no questions asked.

The 90s blowout is a look that is dolled up to the nines. It says ‘this took a lot of effort, and it looks like it too.’ It’s try hard in the best way and always brings to mind the 90s ‘It’ girls: Cher from Clueless, Cindy Crawford, Rachel Green – you know the type.

It’s an iconic look and it’s utterly chic return could not have come at a better time, now that we’re finally able to get out and about – at least a little bit.

Celebs like Haley Bieber, JLo and Hailee Steinfeld have all bust out the bombshell look the last few months and try as we might, we just can’t seem to get that perfect bounce that adds just the right amount of glam to every look. So we’ve gone through a ton of different beauty accounts, hairdresser’s tips and tutorials to bring you the best of the best hacks to get that perfect 90s blowout.

It starts in the shower

The key is to use volumising shampoo and conditioner – but keep the conditioner away from your roots. The weight of the moisture will weigh your roots down and that’s where we need to most volume. So be sure to really work your volumising shampoo into your roots but keep your conditioner to your ends and really coat them so they have that gorgeous shine that is the signature of the look.

Texture is key

For a look that seems very sleek on the surface, there’s actually a surprising amount of texture going through the lengths and roots of this look. A texturiser that won’t make your hair feel crunchy is important, something like the Moroccan Oil Root Boost, should be applied to your roots when your hair is still wet. This will give the volume there hold when you dry it, making the fluffy, bouffant look last for longer. Then add your heat protectant or styling serum.

It’s all in the roots

Next, grab your regular hair dryer and a large barrel brush. Section your hair into two pieces and flip your head over so your hair is hanging down. Blow dry just the roots – stay away from your ends for now – and using the barrel brush in small, curling movements, dry the hair on a medium heat, never dragging the brush through the lengths.

The ‘effortless’ curls

Spoiler alert: No so effortless. Now for this part, it comes down to personal choice. What I saw a lot of people recommend was to use a hairdryer styling brush to create your loose, curled ends. This one from Revlon is our favourite and an absolute steal. For this, you’ll want to section your hair into several different pieces. For the upper sections and the sections framing your face, brush the hairdryer brush through the length of your hair, brushing outwards, not downwards. When your come to about 3-4 inches away from your ends, start to twirl the hairdryer brush away from the face to create the bouncing end. Repeat until the section holds the shape. For the lower section, curl the ends towards the face for that natural wavy look.

Alternatively you can use the classic 90s Velcro rollers to achieve this look which is admittedly more effort but probably more authentic. For this method, you want to use a thickening cream or serum before applying heat to the lengths to prevent it from becoming stringy. Using a large barrel brush, blow your hair in large sections. Once you’re done with a piece of hair, wrap and set it in a Velcro roller and allow it to cool for 20-30 minutes. Roll the hair in towards the face for lower sections and away from the face for sections around the face. For the sections at the top of your head, roll them under the roller to create volume.

And voila! You’re ready to go live your best bombshell life!