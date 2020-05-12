How to increase your Vitamin D intake when staying at home

As the summer months approach, normally most people should be able to get all the vitamin D they need from sunlight. However, following the restrictions imposed as part of the ‘Stay at Home’ initiative to help tackle Coronavirus, many of us may not be spending as much time outside as we usually would.

In Ireland, vitamin D can only be produced in the skin between late March and late September. It cannot be produced in winter. Even in summer, getting a sufficient amount of Vitamin D can pose a challenge, due to things like cloud cover, rainy weather and a lack of sunshine. Vitamin D is important in keeping our bones and muscles healthy and it also supports the normal function of the immune system. As many of us may be spending less time outdoors than usual over the coming weeks, and because it can be difficult to get your Vitamin D requirements from food, you may want to consider a supplement at this time.

Vitamin D is found in a small range of foods including oily fish, egg yolks and some fortified foods such as milks, breakfast cereals and vitamin formula.

There are certain groups more at risk of vitamin D deficiency and in Ireland these include:

Babies from birth to one year who are breastfed or receiving less than 300ml (about 10 fluid ounces) of infant formula daily (The Food Safety Authority recommend that these babies should be given a daily supplement containing 5 micrograms (µg) of vitamin D and that this should be provided by a supplement containing vitamin D exclusively.)

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

Older people aged 65 years and over

Those not exposed to much sun, such as people who cover up their skin entirely when outdoors, or those housebound for long periods

People who have darker skin, for example those of African, Afro-Caribbean or south Asian origin.

