Magnetic lashes have become hugely popular over the last few years as people look for an alternative to using lash glue. They’re great for people who find glue tricky to use or who are allergic to some of the ingredients usually found in lash adhesive, like latex.

But did you know there are a couple of different types that apply in completely different ways? Read on to find out more on how to apply magnetic lashes.

Different types of magnetic lashes

There are two main types of magnetic lashes, both of which apply in different ways:

Magnetic Lashes with Liner: Generally these incorporate a black eyeliner and a single magnetic lash for each eye. The liner is applied and the false lash itself adheres (magically!) to the magnetic liner once dried

Magnetic Lashes with Top & Bottom Magnets: These are sometimes referred to as ‘sandwich’ lashes. They clip on top of and underneath your natural lashes and generally magnetic liner is not used

It’s usually down to personal preference which type people choose, as both use magnets to attach the lash band to your lash line. Some brands have more magnets than others, which makes them more secure.

How to apply the different types of magnetic lashes

Magnetic Lashes with Liner stick by using a magnetic brush-on magnetic eyeliner that attaches to tiny magnets on the lash band of your false lashes. They’re really easy to apply and aren’t a million miles away from using glue, though some say they’re less messy to use than glue and a little easier to place because of the attraction between the magnets – especially if you’re a beginner.

To apply magnetic lashes with liner, you need to make sure that your eyelid is clean and oil free. You just apply the magnetic liner onto your lash line like liquid eyeliner and let it dry (top tip: if you’re curling your own lashes do it before you use the liner!). Trim the lashes to fit your lash line, being careful not to remove any magnets as this will affect the adherence of your lashes. Then, starting with the inner corner, push them gently into place to make sure they’re secure.

Magnetic Lashes with Top & Bottom Magnets are applied in two layers, with your own lashes “sandwiched” between the two. Each layer has tiny magnets on that join together around your own lashes. They can take a little bit of getting used to but once you’ve got the hang of applying them you’ll be on your way. There are no additional products like glue or liner to use, each eye has a set of two lashes for above and below your lashes that attach to one another.

To apply this style of lash, trim them to size first, being careful not to accidentally cut any of the magnets off as these will affect how well they stay in place. Place the upper lash with the magnetic strip on your top lash line. Then attach the bottom magnetic strip under the lash line. Quickly press the two together to make sure they’re secure and in place – one of the best ways to make sure they’re in place securely is to use a magnetic lash applicator tool. Voila!