How to apply for tickets for this year’s The Late Late Toy Show

The countdown is on to the most wonderful night of the year!

With the festive season gearing up once again, The Late Late Toy Show is just under a month away, and presenter Patrick Kielty will be preparing to host the annual beloved episode for the second time in his career.

Ahead of The Late Late Toy Show on Friday, December 6, RTÉ has now opened up applications for adults to attempt to secure tickets for the most magical night of the TV calendar.

As part of your application for the Toy Show ticket lottery, you will be asked to share your favourite Christmas song. From Mariah Carey’s hit All I Want For Christmas Is You to the classic Jingle Bells, there are plenty to choose from.

This year, RTÉ is also reminding those who are considering applying that if they are successful, their tickets will be non-transferable. Therefore, it is crucial that every approved applicant must be available to attend the show on December 6.

In a statement, host Patrick Kielty couldn’t contain his excitement for the Toy Show.

“It’s that special time of the year where I become weirdly popular with family, friends and complete strangers. And yet they all just want to ask me the same question ‘Any chance of an aul ticket for the Toy Show?’” the 53-year-old teased.

“Well sadly I don’t have any and can’t get any BUT here’s how you could be joining me for the biggest night of the year on December 6th. Remember, Toy Show dreams do come true but you gotta be in it to win in. So be quick. And be lucky!” Patrick added.

To apply for tickets, simply fill out the questionnaire here. As the demand is high, tickets will be allocated randomly to allow a fair and equal chance at being in the audience.

If you are successful, you will be contacted the week before the Toy Show, so do not miss that call!

The Late Late Toy Show will air on December 6 on RTÉ One.