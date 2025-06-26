How to achieve bouncier hair this summer with Remington Jumbo Rollers

Say goodbye to flat hair this summer, and hello to endless volume!

If your hair is in need of a pick-me-up this summer season, then look no further than Remington’s Jumbo Rollers. These incredible rollers can help you to achieve bold, beautiful hair that holds its shape—no matter how high the temperatures climb.

Whether you want to lift from the roots or add curls and flicks to the ends, this set of 12 jumbo-sized rollers can be used effortlessly to style your hair all the way to the scalp, giving you more dramatic results in no time at all.

When it comes to their design, the rollers’ wax-filled core retains heat for longer, meaning that they will set your style faster and hold it all day, with no touch-ups required. As your hair cools inside the roller, it shapes into smooth curls that stay put, and their luxury velvet coating lets you style with an easy, gentle grip.

Infused with ceramic and ionic technology, these rollers also help your locks to enhance their natural shine and reduce their frizz, meaning that your hair will look healthier every time you style.

Throughout this summer, whether you’re getting ready for a day at the beach or an evening barbecue, Remington’s Jumbo Rollers will keep your hair looking fabulous all day long.

Remington Jumbo Rollers (RRP €34.99) are available for purchase now online and in retailers nationwide.