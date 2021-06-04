How men can seek FREE medical help this Men’s Health Week

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s taught just how important it is to look after our mental and physical health.

As Men’s Health Week approaches on June 14, LloydsPharmacy and PJ Gallagher are calling on men around Ireland to make their health a priority and visit a health professional as soon as they have a concern.

Research conducted by iReach on behalf of LloydsPharmacy shows that 42% of men surveyed have put off seeking advice on health concerns and 41% of those men have done so out of fear of finding out what’s wrong, compared to just 27% of women.

As early intervention is crucial with health concerns, LloydsPharmacy wants to encourage men to prioritise visiting their local pharmacist or GP when health concerns arise. Despite listing weight, stress, blood pressure and depression as key health issues, almost half of men surveyed say they are not likely to reach out to their GP or health professional if they have a health concern.

Research by Men’s Health Forum Ireland shows men die, on average, up to four years younger than women, and have higher death rates than women for most of the leading causes of death. The main causes of death for men in Ireland are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and respiratory illnesses; however, up to 80% of all heart disease is preventable through lifestyle changes and adjusting the risk factors associated with heart disease.

45% of men who have put off seeking advice on health concerns have done so because of cost — the LloydsPharmacy Men’s Health Check Service is a free service available in all 90 pharmacies nationwide, meaning there are no more excuses.

The service is available for those with concerns in heart disease, erectile dysfunction (ED), diabetes, asthma, smoking cessation, sexual health, hair loss and skin conditions. All 89 pharmacies nationwide have a private care room where patients can have a one to one consultation with the Pharmacist about any of these issues or get a free blood pressure or BMI check. High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and regular monitoring with free checks in a local LloydsPharmacy store can help detect any problems early.

The European Association of Urology state there is a high incidence of erectile dysfunction worldwide with one study reporting 52% of men aged 40-70 have experienced erectile dysfunction and another showed one in four had never heard of any of the seven most common treatments for ED. Viagra Connect is now sold over the counter in all LloydsPharmacy stores without a prescription.

Denis O’Driscoll, Superintendent Pharmacist at LloydsPharmacy, said, “When it comes to healthcare, seeking advice from a health professional early on is crucial and for some health issues delaying engaging with health services can leave them untreatable. That’s why this Men’s Health Week LloydsPharmacy wants to encourage men around Ireland to make their health a priority and not to delay visiting their GP or local pharmacist.”

Comedian and campaign ambassador PJ Gallagher said, “We all know how important our health is, especially given the last year, but many men are still struggling to open up about their health. I know what it’s like to open-up about your health and ask for help. It can be hard, but the benefits far outweigh any of the embarrassment or fear that might be causing men to delay seeking help.”

“This Men’s Health Week, along with LloydsPharmacy, I’m calling on men to make their health a priority. LloydsPharmacy have a free Men’s Health Check service where you can get private and professional advice. Men who have any health worries should drop into their local LloydsPharmacy to speak with a pharmacist or visit their GP.”

LloydsPharmacy stores are open late and over the weekend to help those with busy lifestyles.