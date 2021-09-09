Homely harmony: new autumn collection from Søstrene Grene

Søstrene Grene welcomes the upcoming season and launches their new autumn collection, inspired to create a harmonious home while embracing closeness and personality. Explore the beautiful collection, which offers a wealth of novelties, including a new selection of furniture, ceramics and kitchenware, as well as interiors in natural and calm colours for the entire home.

Discover the new collection, which invites togetherness and being present in the moment with a wealth of wonderful products that will inspire and transform your home into a harmonious haven. This collection offers interior items in natural and calm colours, ceramics and glassware for the perfect dining experience, as well as a whole new selection of wall decorations and posters printed on FSC®-certified paper. Renew the home and experience the small and cosy details that will help create a warm and inviting atmosphere for friends and family to enjoy.

Among the many wonderful items available in this season’s collection, the sisters’ popular teddy chair returns in a new colour, as the sisters also present a new pouffe in the soft teddy fabric, which comes in two sizes.

This collection will be available in all Søstrene Grene stores from Thursday, 16 September 2021. Please note that a few products may be delayed due to the corona pandemic. Every week all year round, products can be found in the sisters’ stores and at www.sostrenegrene.com where you can discover everything from tableware and kitchenware to lamps, furniture, and vases as well as decorative and practical storage.

The kitchen is the heart of the home – make room for both closeness and cooking with the sisters’ new selection of kitchenware and let the practicalities of everyday life hold a touch of beauty. With the sisters’ spoon rest in stoneware, you can easily keep your cooking spoon out of the way while the dish simmers.

Spoon rest in stoneware. Available in two colours. Price per item €4.24.

'Hygge' around the table – a well-set table invites for togetherness and is one of the natural gathering points in the home. The sisters’ tableware in stoneware is now available in a new colour and includes a dinner plate, so you can easily set the table for life’s precious moments.

Dinner plate in stoneware. 27 cm. Price per item €8.40.

The living room as a shared living space – with soft shapes and materials in warm nuances, the sisters invite for warm-hearted ‘hygge’. The soft pouffes can be used wherever you like, and they are both decorative as well as practical, as they can be stacked on top of each other.

Pouffe. Available in two sizes. Price per item from €24.40.

Personal gallery wall with posters from søstrene grene – bring the colours of the season and artistic motifs into the home with a personal gallery wall. For the first time, the sisters now present a selection of 12 posters, only available in Søstrene Grene. All posters are printed on FSC®-certified paper, while the wooden frames from Søstrene Grene – as shown here – are made of FSC®-certified wood.

Posters in FSC®-certified paper. Price per item from €3.48.

This collection will be available in stores worldwide including George’s Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor from Thursday, 16 September 2021 and will be available while stocks last.