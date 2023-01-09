Homeland’s Claire Danes expecting baby no.3 with actor Hugh Dancy

Congratulations are in order for Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy as they are expecting their third baby together.

A representative for the Homeland actress and Hannibal star confirmed the exciting news to People.

Claire, known for her role as Carrie in Homeland, and Hugh, who starred in Downton Abbey: A New Era, are already proud parents to two boys- 10-year-old Cyrus Michael Christopher and four-year-old Rowan.

The couple, who keep their family life out of the public eye, are yet to confirm whether they are expecting a baby boy or baby girl this time around.

When previously speaking about motherhood and having her eldest son, Cyrus, on set with her, the 43-year-old told People, “I was pregnant with him filming. Third season, he was five months. I have so many photos of him in various stages of development in Carrie Mathison’s chair”.

“Motherhood is amazing”, she added. “He says, ‘Action!’. He's a real set baby. It's really sweet…It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!”.

When Claire was expecting her second son, she was not filming for Homeland and explained that she enjoyed the time away from set.

“It feels like a huge luxury. When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit.”

Danes and Dancy first met on the set of Evening in 2006 and were pals before they started dating. After being in a relationship for over a year, they confirmed they were engaged.

The happy couple went on to tie the knot in September 2009 in a private ceremony in France.

Feature image: Hugh Dancy Facebook