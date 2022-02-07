Home interior inspiration to Spring clean your home.

Some say that the physical activity of cleaning (moving, bending, scrubbing, dusting and sweeping) produces endorphins which can help reduce stress levels, improve your ability to sleep, and boost your overall mood. So, if you are in need of some therapeutic action, now is a great to give your home a good tidy and a fresh look! Not only are cushions a great way to inject colour and a simple way to make a relatively dramatic change to a room without costing the earth but clever storage also helps to maximise otherwise redundant spaces.

The Blue Door is an independent interiors and design store based in Monkstown, Co. Dublin and it's fair to say, they have an incredibly range of household products that will enhance and freshen your home. Some of our favourites include:

Danish Clothes Tidy

Scandi-inspired clothes rack made from white-washed oak. With a jute wrapped shelf at the bottom for extra storage. This open clothes rack is ideal either as extra hall storage or clothes hanging in your bedroom.

Dimensions 153cm high x 92cm wide x 39cm deep at base. RRP €215.

Wall Mounted Clothes Dryer

Clothes drying made easy. This wall-mounted, timber clothes dryer extends out so you can dry your clothes without them getting in the way. Hand painted in a dark charcoal grey colour this clever and useful item saves so much space as it is only pulled out when required.

Dimensions: H30 x W90 x D65cm. RRP €195.

Pale Wire Storage Basket

Just an example of the many baskets available from The Blue Door, this pale grey wire storage basket is ideal for storing laundry, towels in the bathroom or extra pillows in the bedroom. Keep your home tidy with this stylish modern wire basket. With handles incorporated into the frame for lifting, this stylish piece makes it easy to keep your home tidy!

Dimensions 40.6cm in diameter and 41.1cm tall. RRP €76.

Cushions

Before you get stuck into re-painting, re-carpeting, or replacing your old couch, consider the idea of using a few cushions to spruce up your living room. The idea of matching colours and patterns is no more – if chosen correctly, cushions can pull together all the elements of a room and complement what is already there. The Blue Door has an enviable, not to be missed collection of fair-trade linen, velvet and wool hand painted cushions, in striped, square and floral designs available in all shapes and sizes too! So, whether you are looking for a range of tranquil hues or a pop of zesty colours, look no further than The Blue Door where you will find a wide selection of cushions starting from €33.

3 Piece Brush Set

The perfect set of weapons for cleaning sinks and baths! This brush set includes an Overflow Brush for cleaning the overflow outlet in wash basins and baths, a Drain Brush for cleaning plug holes and a Hair Extractor Wire Stemmed Brush, just what you need for removing hair from plugholes; simply insert, turn and remove! Set RRP €17.

Ostrich Feather Duster

Completely transform the job of dusting from what can be a tedious chore to a quick and effortless job. Ideal for delicate dusting, this duster has an elegant timber handle bursting with white ostrich feathers. Great for awkward cobwebs and delicate ornaments as the feather dusters are so lightweight. Every home should have one! RRP €48.

Visit www.thebluedoor.ie and view the many options alongside other stylish yet practical home accessories to help you make the most of your Spring Clean!