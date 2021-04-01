Holly’s children gave Phillip Schofield a big birthday surprise

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield turned 59-years-old today, and to mark the occasion, his co-host, Holly Willoughby’s children gave him the sweetest birthday surprise.

11-year-old Harry, nine-year-old Belle and six-year-old Chester all made Phillip a delicious looking birthday cake. Taking to Instagram this morning, 40-year-old Holly shared a series of photos of Phillip blowing out his candles.

“Happy birthday to this gorgeous human… love you to bits @schofe forever my partner in laughter….” she lovingly wrote.

From the snaps we can see that Holly’s three children made Phillip a lovely loaf cake, covered in a sweet lemon drizzle icing, with three blue candles popped on top, presented on a custom cutting board which had the words ‘Holly’s Jolly’ written along the side.

Of course this wasn’t the only birthday surprise Phillip received today. Upon arriving at the This Morning studio, Phillip was delighted to see that his co-workers had lined the hallway with a Happy Birthday sign, while his dressing room was filled with balloons.

instagram.com/schofe

While he was getting ready for This Morning, the birthday boy was treated to a fabulous breakfast, featuring sausages, a breakfast sandwich, fruit and a socially distanced round of Buck’s Fizz for everyone to enjoy.