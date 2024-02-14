Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas reveals fiancée Jess is pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Jamie Lomas and his fiancée Jess Bell as they are expecting their first child together.

Jamie is already dad to 12-year-old Polly and 18-year-old Billy, whom he had during previous relationships.

He and his ex-wife Kym Marsh, whom he shares Poly with, also had a son named Archie who tragically passed away in 2009 after being born prematurely.

The Hollyoaks actor announced the exciting news that he and Jess will be having their first baby together earlier today with a sweet Valentine’s Day message.

Revealing the news on social media, Jamie shared that he and Jess already know the gender of their little one, and they’re having a baby girl!

Jamie took to Instagram to unveil a cute photo of him and Jess to his 616K followers.

In the snap, the couple are standing in front of a flower wall while holding up baby scan images and a teddy bear.

The 48-year-old captions the post, “With it being valentines day and a day of Love. I thought I would share with you all the wonderful news that myself and @drjessbell are expecting a beautiful little baby girl”.

“I hope you all have a great day and sending love to you all”, Jamie added.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Jamei and Jess.

Coronation Street star and Jamie’s ex-wife Kym Marsh wrote, “We are all so thrilled for you both and Polly cannot wait to be a big sister!! You’re well and truly outnumbered now @jamielomas21”.

Such beautiful news! Congratulations to you both!”, penned Jamie’s Hollyoaks co-star Jessica Fox.

EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood added, “That is what I’m talking about my brother! Congratulations! That’s going to be a Beautiful baby”.

Jamie and Jess announced their engagement last year and Lomas proposed to Bell while on a holiday in Mexico.