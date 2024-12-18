Hollyoaks star Daisy Wood Davis announces birth of second child

Daisy Wood Davis is now a mum-of-two!

Congratulations are in order for Daisy and her husband Luke Jerdy as they have announced the birth of their second child, a beautiful baby boy.

Sharing the news of her son’s birth online, the former Hollyoaks actress revealed the unique name she chose for her bundle of joy.

Daisy also revealed that after her son was born, he had to undergo two operations because he was ‘quite poorly’.

On Instagram, the actress shared an emotional video of her giving birth to her son, Ari Jax, in a birthing pool.

She captioned the post, “Now that we are home & our nightmare of the last week is behind us [praying hands emoji]… we are so immensely proud to say that our second son, Ari Jax was born 08.12 at home, next to the Christmas tree. Daddy very cleverly lined up ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay to welcome him into the world”.

“The birth was nothing short of pure magic, I haven’t been given much time to relive it but I know that I am super proud of myself and Ari for working so well together. Thank you to my incredible birth team @mama_sanctuary @preparingparents who made me feel safe and heard throughout, what incredible women you are”.

Daisy continued, “Ari has been quite poorly and he’s unfortunately endured such a lot for a 9 day old, including 2 operations (the first at 4 days old). It’s been a living nightmare but we are so grateful he is going to be ok [praying hands emoji] and that we are home for Christmas”.

“Ari (pronounced Ah-Ree) means ‘lion’ and ‘sun-like’ and he has truly lived up to his name and is the bravest, toughest little cub. We are so proud of him. Mummy, Daddy and your besotted big brother Asa, could not love you more (unbelievably, we will but it doesn’t seem possible!)”.

She went on to add, “Let’s re-start this post partum journey and celebrate our beautiful son properly, in the way he deserves. We love you with all our hearts, Ari Jax”.

Daisy and Luke tied the knot in Spain in 2022 and are already proud parents to their three-year-old son named Asa.