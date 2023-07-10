SHEmazing!
Hollyoaks' Jamie Lomas announces engagement to girlfriend Jess

The Hollyoaks cast will soon have a wedding to attend!

After three years of dating, actor Jamie Lomas has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Jess Bell.

Jamie, who is best known for playing bad boy Warren Fox in the Channel 4 soap, chose to confirm the news to OK! in a lengthy interview.

In the conversation, the 48-year-old admitted that he had had Jess’ engagement ring hidden for a while, but was just waiting for the right moment to pop the question. 

Credit: Jamie Lomas Instagram

Eventually, he decided to propose when the lovebirds went on a romantic holiday to Cancún in Mexico.

“We’d been in Lake Como a few weeks earlier but we both adore Mexico and I thought, ‘Where better than in our favourite restaurant in our favourite resort in our favourite country?’” he explained.

Jamie went on to detail that during a romantic dinner, he coyly said to Jess that he had pretended to the restaurant staff that it was his birthday, so that they might arrive at their table to celebrate.

Credit: Jamie Lomas Instagram

“It was the perfect distraction because that’s just what happened and it meant Jess didn’t have a clue what was going on,” he joked.

In a total surprise to Jess, the restaurant staff then played Marry You by Bruno Mars.

“Before I knew it there was this ring there and everyone was clapping and cheering. It was amazing; so wonderful and so very emotional,” Jess gushed alongside her new fiancé.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all. It was a total shock. We managed to get a video of the whole proposal, too. It’s lovely to re-watch and remember. It still makes me cry!” the 34-year-old added.

Credit: Jamie Lomas Instagram

Thinking ahead to their big day, Jess revealed that the couple don’t want to have a traditional wedding.

“We’re thinking of a Vegas wedding performed in a chapel by an Elvis impersonator. I am a huge fan of The King,” she teased, adding that they are in “no rush” to walk down the aisle.

Congratulations to Jamie and Jess!

