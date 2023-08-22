Hollyoaks’ Chelsee Healey shares insight into gender reveal party

Chelsee Healy has shared an insight into her lavish gender reveal party.

The former Hollyoaks actress announced she was expecting her second child back in July.

As her due date nears closer, Chelsee has organised a magnificent gender reveal party with her loved ones to announce she is having a baby girl.

Sharing snaps from the special day to her 621K Instagram followers, the 35-year-old revealed she is ‘blessed’ to be having another daughter.

The gorgeous glimpse at the get-together shows Chelsee finding out she was having a girl by having a plane fly overhead that left clouds of pink where it flew, as well as her popping confetti cannons that released pink into the air.

Healey captioned the sweet post, “We Having A baby Girl. Princess Number 2 Oh MY GOD. Here we go again”.

“Feeling beyond blessed we Are So happy ! coco cannot wait for a baby Sister. Thankyou to Everyone who came to celebrate such a gorgeous Day!”.

The former Casualty star closed off by adding, “I could burst with Happiness”.

Many famous faces and fans of the actress flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Atkinson penned, “Ahhh how lovely!!!”.

“Congratulations babe”, wrote Coronation Street’s Michelle Keegan.

Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Waring added, “Congratulations girls are the best”.

Chelsea announced she was expecting her second child in July by posting adorable photos with her blossoming baby bump on display as her five-year-old daughter Coco cuddled her.

Chelsee admitted, “I am Not Sure me Or the world Is Ready For Another Coco! But WE are more than Ready”.

“For as Long as coco could talk she has asked for a Baby sister or Brother. Feel beyond blessed to be giving her her wish and being a mummy of 2 and i can’t wait to have another baba to Love unconditionally”.