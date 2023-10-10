Holly Willoughby steps down as co-presenter of This Morning

Holly Willoughby has announced her departure from This Morning, after 14 years of presenting the show.

The 42-year-old had not appeared on the show since last Thursday, when she was pulled off air after an alleged plot to kidnap her.

On October 6, Essex police confirmed that they had charged 36-year-old Gavin Plumb, accusing him of incitement to commit rape, soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Now, just a few days after temporarily leaving This Morning, Holly has announced that she has departed for good.

The TV star took to social media earlier today to confirm her exit from the daytime show.

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she began in her lengthy statement.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you," she continued.

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day. Richard and Judy said 'we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers,'" she quoted, referring to the show’s original presenting duo, Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

"It's been an honour to just be part of it's story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much," Holly concluded.

The mum-of-three’s departure from the show comes just five months after her former co-star Phillip Schofield announced he was stepping down from his role on This Morning.

In May, the 61-year-old confirmed he would no longer be working with ITV, after he admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

ITV have yet to reveal who will be filling Holly’s role on This Morning.