Holly Willoughby shares snap of rarely seen daughter on her birthday

Presenter of ITV’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby, took to Instagram to share a snap of her daughter who is rarely seen in the public eye to her 7.7M followers.

Holly posted a photo of Belle on a boat looking out to the sea with a gorgeous sunset background for her eleventh birthday. Her little girl’s face can’t be seen in the image, as is so often the case in any photos Holly posts of her children.

The photo was captioned, “Happy birthday beautiful Belle… we love you so much… let’s see what 11 brings”. She followed up the message with a variety of emojis including an ice-cream, a fairy and a butterfly.

Celeb friends of Holly shared their messages for Belle in the comments. TV presenter Christine Lampard wrote, “Happy Birthday gorgeous girl xxxxx”.

Journalist and television presenter Kate Thornton penned, “Happiest of birthdays Belle! X”, with All Saints band member Nicole Appleton adding, “Happy Birthday beautiful Belle!! Love auntie Rick!! Xxx”.

Fans of the television star also wasted no time in leaving kind messages for Willoughby's little one with one saying, "Happy birthday Belle, have a beautiful day", and a second writing, "Birthday love to the very wonderful miss belle, all our birthday love to you xx".

The mum-of-three does not share many pictures of her children online. Her children Belle (11), Harry (12) and Chester (seven) are kept away from social media by herself and husband Daniel Baldwin. The last time one of the children was posted was for Chester’s seventh birthday in September 2021.

The 41-year-old has previously revealed that she does not share her children’s faces all over social media as a way to protect them and so they have some level of privacy.