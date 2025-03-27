Holly Willoughby posts farewell letter after Dancing On Ice is axed

Holly Willoughby has shared a fond farewell to Dancing On Ice.

Yesterday, ITV confirmed reports that Dancing On Ice has been put to “rest” after 17 series, and that there are no plans to renew it.

The show – which followed Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they judged celebrities learning to ice skate – was co-presented for the majority of its years by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Following his affair scandal with a younger male colleague, Phillip was subsequently removed from ITV in May 2023, and Stephen Mulhern took his place for the last two series of Dancing On Ice as Holly’s co-host.

Now, after the news of Dancing On Ice’s axing, Holly has broken her silence and has paid a tribute to its cast and crew.

Earlier today, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from across the series, including the 2025 winners – Coronation Street actor Sam Aston and Molly Lanaghan.

“A huge thank you to @itv, The brilliant team, Crew, Celebrities and Everyone who has been part of our Dancing on Ice family over the last 19 years,” Holly began.

“Every year, just when January felt at its greyest, Dancing on Ice arrived like a burst of glittering, dazzling light, warm, joyful, and full of heart…” she wrote.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside true national treasures Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and to have a front-row seat to their breathtaking skating. Watching them glide across the ice was nothing less than pure magic,” she praised.

“A special thanks must also go to Arnica, Deep Heat, Spanx and fake tan, unsung heroes of the rink! … I will miss it hugely, but I count myself so lucky to have had it for as long as we did,” the TV star continued.

Holly concluded her tribute by adding: “Finally and most importantly, thank you to you for watching, you’re the BEST!”

Many Dancing On Ice viewers have since expressed their sadness at its ending, with one replying: “Gutted. January will never be the same. Our favourite family show.”

“So sad that it’s over. Brilliant show,” another agreed.