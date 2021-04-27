Holly Willoughby has written a book and we love the sound of it

As keen viewers of This Morning might have noticed, Holly Willoughby has been taking some time away from her presenting duties this past week, to focus on a very special secret project. What could that project be though? It’s finally been revealed!

Holly has announced the very exciting news that she’s written a book and we absolutely love the sound of it. Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Holly announced to her 7M followers that she’s “been working on a very special project – a book!”

In the lengthy post, the mum-of-three goes on to explain that her novel, titled Reflections, "is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty.”

“We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy,” Holly explains.

“Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too. This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony.”

“I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.”

Since revealing her big news, Holly’s Instagram post has been flooded with comments of congratulations from family, friends and fans alike. Fellow presenter Davina McCall sweetly wrote, “Oooooooh!!! Fantastic!”

“YES WOMAN!!! This is fantastic news xx”, Irish presenter Angela Scanlon excitedly commented.

Meanwhile, Holly’s makeup artist Patsy O’Neill gushed, “Boom [explosion emoji] Reflections here you come [red heart emojis] super excited and proud of you x”.

Reflections, published by Penguin, is due to hit the shelves on October 28, but you can preorder a signed copy here.