Holly Ramsay & Adam Peaty announce engagement

Congratulations are in order for Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty as they have announced their engagement.

The social media star and Olympic swimmer shared the wonderful news of their engagement this morning, alongside heartwarming tributes for each other.

While opening up about her excitement to tie the knot, Holly, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay, showcased the gorgeous ring she received from Adam.

Taking to Instagram, Ramsay posted a selection of stunning photos with her and Adam unveiling the beautiful rock on Holly’s finger.

She captioned the post, “I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remeber how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you”.

“Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you & I cannot wait to be your wife”.

Holly continued, “I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more. Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever. And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13”.

Adam also shared loved-up images of the pair and wrote, “I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace”.

“You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness. You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question”.

“Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you”.

The Olympic champion, who shares a four-year-old son named George with ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro, added, “Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face”.

“I promise to always love you with all my heart. Matthew 19:6 “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.””.

Many famous faces took to the comments to congratulate them on their joyous news, including Gordan Ramsay, who said, “Congratulations to you both ! We’re over the moon and enjoy this moment ! Welcome to the family @adam_peaty”.