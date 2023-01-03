Holly Hagan shares gender reveal plans amid pregnancy announcement

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan celebrated the New Year by announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Jacob, whom she married in Ibiza in June of last year.

Holly shared the wonderful news by posting an adorable video collage of her telling Jacob the good news and attending hospital visits.

The 30-year-old is currently 18 weeks pregnant and has opened up about the couple’s journey to conceive, the sweet way she told her hubby they were expecting and her plans for the gender reveal.

Speaking to OK!, Holly explained, “Since the wedding, I’ve been tracking my ovulation and taking supplements because I can suffer from irregular periods sometimes, usually if I’m stressed”.

“The month I fell pregnant was the month we really tried. We used a method called the ‘sperm meets egg’. They call it the Baby Dance Schedule!”.

The reality TV star detailed, “From the eighth day of your cycle you’re supposed to have sex every other day. Then once you have a positive ovulation test you have sex every day for three days, then you skip a day and have sex again. It’s not the most romantic but it worked. We didn’t leave much room for error. It wasn’t some fairy tale!”.

Footballer Jacob added, “When you’re five years in it’s not like the honeymoon stage anymore. I wrote it down in my daily schedule. I was like, ‘Football training. Baby making’”.

When it came to discovering she was pregnant and figuring out the best way to tell Jacob, Holly revealed, “I found out seven days before my missed period, it was scarily early.

“My friends were around and we were supposed to be drinking so I thought I’d better take a test just in case. I saw a very faint line, so I just had one glass of Champagne and faked it for the rest of the night. I took another test the next morning and it came up as ‘pregnant’”.

“As Jacob was away, I decided to order a baby Liverpool FC kit with ‘Baby B 23’ on the back to tell him. I wanted it to be so special as you only have your first baby once. It took three days to arrive. They were the longest three days of my entire existence!”.

Bradford (Park Avenue) FC player, Jacob explained, “I didn’t even have the slightest inclination at all. When I opened it and saw this little Liverpool kit I thought, ‘How the hell am I going to fit into that?’ Then I looked down and there was the pregnancy test. My heart stopped. I was in so much shock”.

Holly, who is due on the couple’s wedding anniversary, shared an insight into her gender reveal plans, as they will be finding out their baby’s sex at their next scan.

“We’re coinciding it with our UK wedding. The wedding part will be first for our family and friends that couldn’t come to Ibiza”.

Hagan said her UK wedding, which is taking place in February, is “Far bigger and is going to be more of a party vibe and we will do the aisle thing.

“The only reason I’m doing this is because I bought the winter wedding dress already two years ago! Thankfully it’s a bit big so the bump will fit. Then the second part of the evening will be the gender reveal”.