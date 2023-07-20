Holly Hagan gives update on newborn son after doctor visit

Holly Hagan has shared a rare insight into her motherhood experience.

The former Geordie Shore star welcomed the birth of her first child, a baby boy named Apha-Jax, in June with her husband Jacob Blyth.

Holly has mostly kept her motherhood journey off of social media and rarely posts snaps of her son online, but has now opened up about having to take the little one to see the doctor.

Credit: Holly Hagan Instagram

Opening up to her 4.2M Instagram followers on her Stories, Holly explained that AJ had been making grunting sounds at night and wasn’t the best at feeding at times, so she and Jacob decided to take him to see a doctor.

Sharing her concerns online she wrote, “Think AJ has reflux which is causing the constant grunting on a night so going to see what the doctor says”.

“He sleeps in decent chunks in the night he barely wakes up so if he could be quieter during that time and I could go to sleep earlier I’d have so much more time to get sh*t done in the day!”.

“Going to sleep at 4.30am when it’s light outside isn’t ideal but I know it won’t last forever once we solve this grunting issue. He's not crying or screaming in pain so I really can’t complain”.

Credit: Jacob Blyth Instagram

The 31-year-old then posted a video of her baby boy making grunting sounds and revealed, “Just to give you an idea of the sound. It's not normal loud baby noises I don't believe”.

“He makes this sound whilst he is fully asleep and that's pretty much all night with some minutes breaks inbetween. will also do it during the day when he has his bottles and throw himself back aggressively”.

Hagan continued, “It's hit and miss whether we have a good feed or not it can take an hour to feed him sometimes! He's not always sick though sometimes he'll have a sicky day and other times he won't be sick at all!”.

“From what people have said it's probably reflux and suggested gaviscon so we will see what the dr says!”.

Credit: Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly then added, “No amount of ear plugs or white noise is drowning him out unfortunately. I'd still clsss him as an easy baby tho atm he never really cries at all id be more worried if he was screaming in pain every day”.

After a long and mostly sleepless night, Holly shared a health update on baby AJ to her fans in a video of her and her newborn having a cuddle.

She said, “Good morning, so just a little update. I woke up this morning, well about an hour ago, and Jacob came in and he had phoned the doctors this morning and they got him in straight away”.

“So he took him down and told them everything and they looked at his rash because he’s got a little rash on his face and around his neck… but apparently they said it’s nothing to worry about and they prescribed some infant Gaviscon”.